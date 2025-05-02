Unprovoked firing by Pak on LoC for 7th consecutive day

Jammu: For the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian positions on the Line Of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A Defence Ministry Spokesman said, “During the night of 30 April and May 1, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These were responded to proportionately by the Indian Army.”

For the last seven days, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked firing on the LoC and on Wednesday, Pakistan Rangers fired with small arms at the Indian posts along the International Border in Pargwal sector of Jammu district.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction on Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

After a meeting with the Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Services (CDS) and the three Chiefs of Army, Navy and the Air Force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a free hand to the defence forces to respond to

Pahalgam terror attack by choosing the timing, targets and the magnitude of response to avenge the innocent killings by the terrorists in Pahalgam.