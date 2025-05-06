Unseasonal showers lash Gujarat, Kapadvanj records highest rainfall at 1.57 inches

Widespread unseasonal showers lashed Gujarat over the past 24 hours, with cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall affecting several parts of the state.

According to data released by the State Emergency Centre in Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj in Kheda district recorded the highest rainfall at 40 mm (1.57 inches).

Close behind were Mansa in Gandhinagar district and Sihor in Bhavnagar, each registering 37 mm (1.46 inches), followed by Jotana in Mehsana at 31 mm (1.22 inches).

Vadodara city received 30 mm (1.18 inches), while Mehsana taluka recorded 28 mm and Kadi taluka 27 mm -- the same as Bhavnagar city.

Other talukas that recorded notable rainfall include Dolvan (26 mm), Nadiad and Khanpur (25 mm each), and Dasada (24 mm).

All these areas reported around or above one inch of rain -- a significant anomaly during May, typically the peak of summer.

The showers followed dust storms that swept through parts of the state around 6 p.m. on Monday. The evening and night brought further rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures that had previously hovered above 42 degrees Celsius -- giving many across the state the feeling of an early monsoon.

Though Ahmedabad did not feature in the official list of top rainfall areas, it experienced its first widespread thunderstorm and rain event of the year on Monday.

Among the worst-hit sectors is agriculture -- especially the mango crop, with Kesar and Alphonso varieties at the fruiting stage.

The rain and accompanying hail have caused fruit drop, skin damage, and heightened the risk of fungal infections, affecting both quality and market value.

Other summer crops, including sorghum (jowar) and millet (bajra), have also suffered due to the sudden moisture. These crops are especially sensitive to excess water during flowering and grain formation, increasing the likelihood of yield loss and disease.

Sesame (til), another key summer crop, is particularly vulnerable to hail and waterlogging, which can lead to discoloration, fungal infections, and in severe cases, total crop failure.