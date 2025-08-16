UP CM greets citizens on 79th Independence Day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted citizens on the occasion of 79th Independence Day and unfurled the national flag at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

While addressing a gathering outside the UP Legislative Assembly, Adityanath hailed the success of Operation Sindoor.

“Recently under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, through Operation Sindoor, the country has seen the successful implementation of Bharat’s ‘saamarth’ (strength) and ‘shakti’ (power),” Yogi Adityanath said.

Operation Sindoor was launched 100 days ago by the Indian armed forces to destroy multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“On this occasion, I salute all those brave jawans, who despite adverse circumstances routed the enemy, and secured the unity and integrity of India,” he added.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces, Adityanath said, “When our soldiers are alert at borders... give their 100 per cent contribution, we are able to sleep peacefully and our country is able to see the golden dreams on which a strong India is being built today.” The country’s Independence is the result of infinite sacrifice, and it demands sacrifice from us , the CM added.

Adityanath also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion and hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Lucknow.

“India’s independence is the result of the unwavering sacrifices and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi and countless revolutionaries who united the country from North to South and East to West in the fight for freedom.”

He remembered Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation; Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution; and all freedom fighters.

“Independence Day is not merely a celebration but also an occasion to awaken national consciousness and renew our commitment to duty,” the UP CM said.