Live
Just In
UP cops book man for posts against Prez, PM and Yogi
Amethi (UP): The Amethi police, on Wednesday, booked one Shiv Prasad Mangal for making objectionable remarks against President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Police said that the accused had continued to make derogatory comments against them on social media despite repeated warnings from the police cyber cell.
SHO, Sangrampur, Shriram Kumar, said that Shiv Prasad Mangal has been consistently making objectionable comments against government officials, including a woman Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
“The police had warned the accused not to write such words for government officials on public platforms,” added the SHO.
However, the accused again on October 30, made repeated offensive comments against the President, Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.
“The accused is absconding and will be arrested soon. With the help of the cyber cell, we have got all the comments removed and stern action will be taken against him,” said the police officer.
Sub-Inspector Sharad Chandra Pandey has lodged the FIR under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 504 (insult) and under IT Act against the accused.