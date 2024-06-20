UP court issued warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party MP, has been served with a bailable warrant by a UP court. This warrant was issued by the MP-MLA Court. Sanjay Singh has been summoned to court on June 29 in connection with an election code of conduct violation.

As soon as the court decision showed up, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated in response that a bailable warrant had been issued against me by the Sultanpur court in an old matter. The media has reported a non-bailable warrant, which is wrong. He has requested for the error to be corrected.

मुझे एक पुराने मामले में सुल्तानपुर की कोर्ट से ज़मानती वारंट जारी हुआ है मीडिया ग़ैर ज़मानती वारंट की ग़लत खबर चला रहा है कृपया त्रुटि सुधार लें। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 20, 2024

The Sultanpur MP-MLA court issued a bailable warrant against Sanjay Singh, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP. The matter is related to Bandhua Kalan police station. Sanjay Singh, an AAP leader, convened a public gathering in favor of the party's candidate in the district panchayat elections without authorization. Additionally, he did not appear in court when the notice was issued. Shubham Verma, Special Magistrate of the MP-MLA Court, has made these directives. It should be noted that MP Sanjay Singh is a Sultanpur inhabitant.



According to Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey, SHO Praveen Kumar Singh filed a First Information Report against the MP on April 13, 2021. He is accused of convening an illegal gathering in Hasanpur village to support his party's district panchayat member Salma Begum. There were 50 to 60 additional persons in his gathering. The MP's actions were considered a breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

