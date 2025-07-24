UP: Daily wages of farm workers hiked to Rs 252, lakhs of rural workers to benefit

Lucknow: In a landmark decision that will empower and uplift agricultural workers in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a revision in the minimum wage rates.

The hike in wages is set to bring a smile to the faces of lakhs of rural families as the labourers engaged in various types of agricultural activities across the state will now receive a minimum daily wage of Rs 252, or Rs 6,552 per month.

The revised wage structure is set to benefit lakhs of workers involved not only in traditional farming but also in allied sectors like animal husbandry, beekeeping, and poultry farming.

The increase in daily/monthly remuneration will go a great deal in bridging the gaps between rising expenses and stagnant income. It will bring greater financial security to the farmers and will enable them to have a dignified standard of living.

Sharing the information about the wage hike, the Labour and Employment Department Principal Secretary M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram said that the revised minimum wage will apply to all types of farming activities across Uttar Pradesh.

This includes traditional farming, mushroom cultivation, and labour involved in transporting crops to markets. It also covers allied sectors like dairy farming, animal husbandry, beekeeping, poultry farming, and all related support work.

The wages can be paid in cash, partly in cash, in kind (such as farm produce), or through digital modes. In no case, the wages go less than the latest prescribed rates.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly emphasised protecting workers’ rights as a top priority for his government.

Earlier, the state had registered crores of unorganised workers through the e-Shram portal and connected them to government welfare schemes.

By encouraging fair wages and digital payments, the government has further underlined its commitment to prioritising farmers’ welfare.



