UP gives investment security, respect to investors: Arun Saxena

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar Saxena said that there has been a change in UP under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the session on 'Opportunities in Forest and Allied Sector' at Vashishtha Hall-4 on the concluding day of the Global Investors Summit on Sunday, he said: "There is a strong system of expressways, airports and good governance in UP today. Industries are now emerging here.

"Earlier investors did not come to the state due to lack of law and order, but today they have security and protection. Whether it is weather or climate, industry or market, UP is the best investment destination. Their investments are safe and seeing high growth".

The Minister said that with the support of investors, UP is set to become the best state in the country by 2027. Urging investors to provide employment to the youth of the state, he assured them of all support from ministers and officers and said that they won't face any problem related to the MoUs, electricity connection, NOC or land in setting up their units.

Meanwhile, the Forest and Environment Department received investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Speaking at the session, Minister of State in the Government of UP, Krishna Pal Malik, thanked the industrialists for investing in the growing state of UP and said that they would be proud of investing in the shining state of Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Singh informed that MoUs worth Rs 20,000 crore have been signed in this area. During the session, Shrinivas Krishnaswamy, CEO, Vasudha Foundation; Pramod Singh, Senior Director, AEEE; Dr. Rachna Arora, Program Director and Team Leader, GIZ India and Ashok Agarwal, President, MDF also presented their views. In the end, ODOP gifts were presented to the guests and visitors.