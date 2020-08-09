UP MLA Vijay Mishra and his family members were arrested under Goonda Act

Uttar Pradesh: Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra, and their son Vishnu Mishra has been booked by the district police on charges of grabbing property and intimidation on his relative's complaint. It is the second FIR against Mishra within a month. On July 18, he was booked under the Goonda Act for threatening a man who bagged a contract for toll collection at the Lalanagar toll plaza on National Highway-2 in Aurai area.

Speaking on this, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police RB Singh said, "An FIR naming Mishra, his wife who is an MLC and son was registered by the Gopiganj police under Sections 325, 506, 347, 387 and 449 of the IPC on the complaint of the MLA's relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari on Friday. On the request of the complainant, who cited a threat to his life, we have provided police security to him."

The complaint stated that Tiwari owned a house in Dhanapur area under Gopiganj police station jurisdiction in Bhadohi district in which MLA has been forcibly living and is now exerting pressure on me to register the property on his name.

The SP said that the Goonda Act case has been registered against Mishra and is in the District Magistrate's court for necessary action.

The Police sources said that nearly 71 criminal cases are lodged against Mishra in various districts of the state. Ten of the cases are being heard in a special MP/MLA court.

MLA Vijay Mishra had earlier won the Gyanpur seat in three consecutive Assembly polls but was denied ticket by the Samajwadi Party in the 2017 polls. He contested on Nishad Party ticket and won the seat again. He had contested the 2012 Assembly polls from jail.

Talking to the reporters, the MLA's son Vishnu claimed that the relative who had complained against them had borrowed Rs 32 crore from his father. He further said, "He had given us cheques for Rs 27 crore, which were bounced. In order not to return our money, he lodged a complaint against us."