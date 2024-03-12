UP STF busts Army exam racket, 4 held

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four persons for engaging in cheating during the Army Nursing Assistant examination conducted.

Those arrested have been identified as Amit Kumar from Kannauj, Jai Prakash from Agra, Vikas Bishnoi from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and Abhishek from Palwal district of Haryana.

The team seized four Bluetooth devices and photocopies of four admit cards from the accused. The arrests took place near the Army Medical Corps Centre and College under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Police Station in Lucknow. The STF had been assigned with the task of monitoring the activities of the cheating syndicate involved in manipulating competitive exams. The STF spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, the teams were alerted that certain groups were using electronic devices to facilitate cheating in ongoing competitive examinations.

Additional SP of STF, Vishal Singh, said, “Our investigation revealed that during the written examination for the position of Army Nursing Assistant scheduled for Sunday, some candidates intended to cheat using Bluetooth devices. Acting on this information, the STF collaborated with the Army Intelligence unit in Lucknow to inform army officials.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at the exam centre, resulting in the arrest of four individuals at the Army Medical Corps Centre and College Police Station Cantonment, Lucknow, caught in the act of cheating using Bluetooth devices.