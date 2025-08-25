UP to launch QR code-based property checks: Jaiswal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will introduce QR code-based verification of property ownership, integrate land registry data with revenue department records for instant title updates, and simplify rent agreements with minimal stamp duty, Minister Ravindra Jaiswal has said.

In an interview with PTI, MoS (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, said the reforms are part of the state’s ambitious Vision 2047 plan, with some of the initiatives expected to roll out by March 2026.

“Currently, it takes 35-40 days after registration for the buyer’s name to reflect in revenue records.

Soon, revenue officials will be posted at registration offices to verify records before a transaction is finalised. The buyer’s name will be updated immediately after registration, giving them instant ownership rights,” he said.

Jaiswal, a BJP MLA from Varanasi, said another major initiative aims to encourage property owners to formalise tenancy agreements by reducing high stamp duty charges.

“Many landlords hesitate to rent out their homes due to legal complexities and fear of tenants overstaying. The current stamp duty of four per cent makes registration expensive, leading people to opt for unregistered agreements, which hold no legal value. We are planning to introduce a fixed charge of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for registering tenancy agreements so that both landlords and tenants can secure their rights,” he said.

The minister said the department is also working to simplify family property settlements.

“Often, family disputes drag on in courts for years. We plan to allow settlements for up to four generations at a fixed charge of Rs 5,000, ensuring clarity and reducing litigation,” Jaiswal said.

He said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a surge in property registrations since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power, attributing it to improved law and order and investor confidence.

“In 2017-18, around 16 lakh property registrations were done annually.

That number has now risen to around 50 lakh,” Jaiswal said. To handle the increased workload, the state government plans to modernise registration offices on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, with air-conditioned halls, furniture, help desks, and token systems for appointments.