Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Cabinet minister's 'phone tapping' claims

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday witnessed a major ruckus over state Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena's claims in which he accused his own government of tapping his phone. Opposition members stormed the well of the House during proceedings, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation over the alleged issue.

Due to the chaos, the session was adjourned twice. Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully alleged that the phone of a Cabinet minister was being tapped by the government.

He insisted that the Chief Minister must respond in the House, warning that proceedings would not be allowed to continue otherwise.

Jully, who was supposed to speak on motion of thanks to the Governor's address, said he would not do so till the CM issues a statement on Meena's allegations.

Meanwhile, Home Minister, Jawahar Singh Bedham, dismissed Kirodi Lal Meena’s allegations as baseless, asserting that the government does not tap the phones of any ministers or MLAs.

Friday marked the final day of debate on the Governor's budget speech.

Later in the evening, both the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma were scheduled to present their views on the speech. Additionally, the Speaker reinstated the tradition of reading out ministers' full replies in the House.

Law Minister Jogaram Patel, addressing Congress MLAs, labeled them a "group of thieves" and condemned their slogan-shouting.

Congress MLAs, wearing black bands, protested in the House, while opposition members continued to raise slogans in the Well, demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation over the phone tapping controversy.

It needs to be mentioned here that Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has accused his own government of spying on him.

On Thursday, at a public event at Amagarh temple in Jaipur, he strongly criticised the government, declaring that he would not be intimidated.

He also recalled a similar experience under the previous Ashok Gehlot government, claiming he had managed to outmaneuver their tactics.