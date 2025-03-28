Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Ramji Lal Suman’s controversial remarks on Rana Sanga

New Delhi: A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday following Samajwadi Party MP, Ramji Lal Suman’s, controversial remarks a few days ago on Rana Sanga during the current Parliament session.

The ruling party strongly opposed the statement, leading to an uproar in the House and a temporary adjournment of proceedings.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar described Rana Sanga as a hero and stressed the need to respect public sentiments in parliamentary discourse.

“While speaking in the House, we must be mindful of public emotions. Decency and seriousness should always guide our conduct,” he stated. He also acknowledged that while Suman’s remarks had been expunged from official records, they continued to circulate on social media.

Dhankhar urged members to maintain decorum, saying, “We should pledge to handle sensitive issues responsibly and uphold the dignity of the House.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju challenged the Opposition, particularly the Congress party, to clarify their stance on the issue.

“If a national hero is insulted, the issue is not limited to Ramji Lal Suman alone. Even though his remarks were removed from the records, they remain on social media. Such language is unacceptable,” Rijiju said, demanding that Congress and its allies condemn the statement in no uncertain terms.

Responding to Rijiju, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed his agreement with the Chairman’s remarks. “We respect all patriots who fought for the country,” he said.

However, Kharge also condemned acts of vandalism against Suman’s property, stating, “This does not mean that people should take the law into their own hands. His car and house were attacked. We strongly oppose any violence against Dalits.”

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal accused Kharge of shielding wrongdoers and alleged that he had unnecessarily linked the issue to caste, further dishonouring Rana Sanga.

In response, Kharge reiterated that while he agreed with the Chairman’s views, disagreement over a statement should not justify violent retribution. “If there is a difference of opinion, it does not mean one should resort to arson, attacks on children, or bulldozing homes. The Constitution does not permit this,” he asserted.

Rijiju countered Kharge’s argument, saying, “You keep bringing caste into this issue. This is not about caste or religion, it is about denouncing an objectionable statement made by a Member of Parliament.”



