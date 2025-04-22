UPSC results declared: Women take top two positions in Civil Services Exam 2024

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various services, based on their performance and in accordance with the number of vacancies and the rules governing the examination.

According to the UPSC, of the 1,009 successful candidates, 335 belong to the General category, 109 to EWS, 318 to OBC, 160 to SC, and 87 to ST.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination was held on June 16, 2024. Out of 9,92,599 applicants, 5,83,213 candidates appeared. Of these, 14,627 qualified for the Main (Written) Examination held in September 2024. Subsequently, 2,845 candidates were shortlisted for the Personality Test.

The final list is topped by Shakti Dubey, who secured the first rank with Political Science & International Relations as her optional subject. She holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

Harshita Goyal secured the second rank. A B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda, she too had Political Science & International Relations as her optional subject.

Dongre Archit Parag stood third. He holds a B.Tech in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from VIT, Vellore, and opted for Philosophy as his optional subject.

The top five candidates include three women and two men, and the top 25 comprise 11 women and 14 men. Their academic backgrounds span Engineering, Humanities, Science, Commerce, Medical Science, and Architecture, with degrees from premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, VIT, JNU, University of Delhi, and University of Allahabad.

Optional subjects chosen by the top 25 include Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Geography, Mathematics, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology, and Tamil Literature.

The list of recommended candidates also includes 45 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities -- 12 Orthopedically Handicapped, 8 Visually Impaired, 16 Hearing Impaired, and 9 with Multiple Disabilities.

UPSC has set up facilitation counters near its examination hall for candidates seeking clarification. The marks of all candidates will be published on the Commission’s website within 15 days.



