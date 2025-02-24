USAID funded $750M for seven projects in FY24

New Delhi: Amid growing political controversy over the alleged role of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in influencing Indian elections, the latest annual report from the Union Finance Ministry has revealed that USAID funded seven significant projects worth $750 million in the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the Finance Ministry's annual report, "Currently, seven projects worth a total budget of $750 million are being implemented by USAID in collaboration with the Government of India." These projects, which span a range of sectors, were part of a continued partnership between India and the US, dating back to 1951. In the 2023-24 fiscal year alone, USAID allocated a total of $97 million for these initiatives.

The Department of Economic Affairs, which handles bilateral funding arrangements, also shared detailed information about the projects funded by USAID in 2023-24. While there was no funding allocated for voter turnout-related projects, the focus was on critical sectors such as agriculture and food security, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), renewable energy, disaster management, and health.

Additionally, funds were earmarked for programs related to sustainable forests, climate adaptation, and energy efficiency technology commercialization.

USAID, which has provided over $17 billion in assistance to India since its inception, has been involved in more than 555 projects across various sectors, contributing significantly to India’s development over the decades. The political debate surrounding USAID’s involvement in India intensified earlier this month after Elon Musk headed DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) claimed that it had cancelled a $21 million grant aimed at increasing voter turnout in India. This claim was further amplified by US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly alleged that USAID under the Biden administration allocated funding to India for the same purpose.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the allegations, calling the claims “concerning” and emphasising that the government was looking into the matter. He reassured that USAID’s presence in India was welcomed “in good faith,” with the agency initially being permitted to carry out activities for developmental purposes. Jaishankar expressed concerns over suggestions that some activities were not conducted in good faith, especially in light of the recent allegations.

The controversy also prompted a strong response from the Opposition, particularly the Congress. Congress leaders accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “fake news” from the United States and taking part in “anti-national work.” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP for jumping to conclusions based on unverified information, adding that the $21 million grant was intended for voter turnout projects in Bangladesh, not India. Ramesh also aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, questioning their silence in the face of repeated allegations from figures like Trump and Musk.