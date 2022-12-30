Use Aadhaar confidently, keep as safe as bank account details, passport: UIDAI

New Delhi: People can use of their Aadhaar card confidently to avail of benefits and services, but should maintain the same level of usage hygiene as for any other identity document including a bank account, Permanent Account Number (PAN), or passport, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Friday.

Aadhaar - a resident's digital ID - works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for them across the country.

"While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised which one does at the time of sharing a mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like passport, voter id, PAN, ration card, etc," the UIDAI said in an advisory.

The UIDAI also provides a facility for generating a Virtual Identifier (VID) in case a resident is not comfortable sharing his/her Aadhaar number. VID can be generated in two ways - visiting the official website or via myaadhaar portal. It can be changed after the end of the calendar day.

To remain extra secure, the facility of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking is also available.

"If a resident is not likely to use Aadhaar for a period of time, he or she may lock Aadhaar or biometrics for such a time period. The same can be unlocked conveniently and instantly, as and when required," the UIDAI said.

The UIDAI, which has a technologically advanced ecosystem, helps a resident to keep a tab on their authentication history for the last six months on its website or m-Aadhaar app. Moreover, it notifies its residents about every authentication over email.

"Linking email ID with Aadhaar will ensure that a resident gets intimation every time his or her Aadhaar number is authenticated," it said.

According to the UIDAI, a smart move would be to update one's mobile number with Aadhaar to avail of various services with OTP-based Aadhaar authentication. "UIDAI also urges residents not to leave Aadhaar letter/ PVC Card, or its copy thereof, unattended. Do not share your Aadhaar openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms. Aadhaar holders should not disclose Aadhaar OTP to any unauthorised entity and refrain from sharing m-Aahaar PIN with anyone," it advised.

Aadhaar holders may contact UIDAI on the toll-free helpline 1947 available 24x7 and/or email at [email protected] in case of suspicion of any unauthorised use of Aadhaar or for any other Aadhaar-related query.