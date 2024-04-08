Use of modern tech is a must for effective justice delivery

The success rate of conviction in rape cases in the country is just 28 per cent so also of murder cases which is just about 30 per cent, said Dr Gandhi Kaza, former Inspector General of Police and founder of the Truth Lab. Dr. Gandhi addressing a gathering of jurists and advocates in an event, rolled out these statistics and emphasized on the need of training judges and advocates in modern techniques of forensic science to achieve higher conviction rate of criminal cases.

With the advancement of new methods of scientific investigation of criminal cases, it is,indeed imperative to use the new methods of investigation. The properly trained police force, judges and lawyers handling criminal matters can do wonders.

In fact, reliance of physical force by the police to unearth the truth will also come down drastically by using scientific methods of investigation.

This also result into torture-free investigation of offences and save the entire police from the ignominy of being too cruel to the suspects. This will also result into reduction of incidents of custodial deaths. Indeed, in a civilised society every human being has a right of fair treatment. The concept of fair treatment also extends to the suspects and the accused equally. Even a convict on the death row deserves the lesser painful method of death. The barometer of how much a society has become civilized is in the extent how civilized modes the society applies in different situations

BOMBAY HC ON TRADE MARKS ACT

Justice G S Kulkarniof the Bombay High Court, while hearing a trademark restoration petition directed the registering authorities to decide and act upon the applications made for the renewal and restoration of trademark in which no notices have been issued u/s 25(3) of the Trademarks Act for its removal. The bench referred to the case of Motwane Private Ltd. v. The Registrar of Trade Marks in which the same bench held that notice for removal is mandatory before removal. Following its precedent the court issued directions in the present case i.e., Indi Pharma Pvt. Ltd. v.

Registrar of Trade Marks & Anr., which are to be followed in all the similar cases in order to reduce the claims regarding the removal and restoration of the trademarks with the registry of trademarks

DELHI HC CLARIFIES ON BAIL

The single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court ruled that the accused when opts for the private hospital for his medical treatment than a government hospital, when both the hospitals provide the same facilities, that itself would not become a ground to grant him bail. The ruling came out in the case of Ashok Kumar v/s The State N.C.T Delhi delivered by Justice SwaranaKanta Sharma.

BAI HOLDS NATIONAL SEMINAR ON NEW CRIMINAL LAWS

The Bar Association of India (BAI) recently held a two- day national seminar in New Delhi on newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya SakshyaAdhiniyam which are slated to come in force from July 1 this year.

Bar leaders, jurists and academia from all over the country participated.

WIFE FREQUENTLY LEAVING HUSBAND‘S HOME AMOUNTS TO CRUELTY: DELHI HC

A division bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in an appeal filed by the husband against the family court granting divorce, has held that if a wife frequently leaves her husband’s home for no fault of husband, then it amounts to cruelty.

LAWYERS' BODY PAYS TRIBUTES TO FALI NARIMAN

The premier body of the legal fraternity paid rich tributes to late Fali Nariman at the event, titled, Rule of Law convention held under the auspices of the Bar Association of India at New Delhi.

Among those who attended the event were apex court judges, Attorney General of India and bar leaders from across the country. Advocate Subhash Sharma, a close confident of Fali Nariman for over 38 years, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, former President of BAI who had worked with Nariman, Janak Dwarka Das and other leading lawyers paid rich tributes to Nariman.

Fali S Nariman who breathed last recently lived a happy and prosperous life for 95 years. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan by the nation and made an M.P from Rajyasabha. He was an internationally acclaimed lawyer. He had held prestigious position as the President of the Lawasia and International Bar Association.