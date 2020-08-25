Uttar Pradesh receives light to moderate rain

Lucknow: Light to moderate rain and thundershower occurred at isolated places over the state in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

Kheri's Palia Kalan and Bahraich's Nanpara received 4 mm rainfall each, Bhinga in Shrawasti 3mm, Ballia and Ayodhya 2 mm each, and Bhatpurwahghat in Sitapur, Baheri in Bareilly, Dataganj in Badaun and Suar in Rampur 1 mm each.

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower at many places in the state on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over east UP and moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state, the met department said.