Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council Implements New Dress Code For Officials

The Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council has taken a significant step towards enhancing its professional image by implementing a new dress code for all employees. This decision, effective immediately, requires officials such as Lekhpals, Amins, Revenue Inspectors, and Naib Tehsildars to don white shirts and blazers during their working hours.



Sunil Kumar Jha, the council's special officer, communicated this policy change to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates. The council has already distributed guidelines to ensure uniformity in appearance, with a particular emphasis on prominently displaying the council's emblem on the shirts.

This initiative serves multiple purposes:

1. Standardizing the appearance of revenue officials

2. Fostering a sense of pride among employees

3. Increasing accountability in the workforce

Beyond the dress code, the council has also mandated the use of its emblem in all official correspondence. This additional measure aims to further solidify the council's identity in its public interactions.

By implementing these changes, the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council seeks to create a more cohesive and professional environment, ultimately improving its service delivery and public perception.