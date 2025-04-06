Live
Uttar Pradesh: Satyavrat Police Outpost inaugurated in Sambhal, Muslim community hails initiative
Satyavrat Police Outpost, built near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated on Sunday, aimed at maintaining law and order in the area.
During this, many people from the Muslim community welcomed the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Sambhal by garlanding them.
The Police Outpost has been named after the ancient name of Sambhal. In the Puranas, Sambhal is known as Satyavrat. A picture depicting the Mahabharata is engraved at the entrance of the Police Outpost, and Lord Krishna is seen preaching the Gita to Arjun.
IANS spoke to some of the local youths from the Muslim community and took their reactions regarding the new Police Outpost set up near the mosque.
Muslim youth Zia told IANS, "We have welcomed SP and DM sahab because Satyavrat Chowki has been built, which made us very happy. It was very important to have a Chowki here. People from the Muslim community also helped a lot in getting the Chowki built. 25 people from the Muslim community welcomed SP and DM sahab. We will get a lot of benefit from the construction of the Police Outpost, all disputes will be resolved now."
Mohammad Mohsin also expressed happiness over the construction of the Police Outpost. He said that it was very important to build Satyavrat Chowki. “We were happy about this and we welcome it. The people from the administration are doing good work for us, so we are cooperating with the administration,” he added.
Another local, Mohammad Sameer, said, "Satyavrat Police Outpost has been inaugurated for our safety. We are always in support of the administration and will continue to do so in future also. This is a matter of great happiness."
It is worth mentioning that Sambhal is one of the sensitive districts of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, violence broke out during the Jama Masjid survey, after which security is normally increased in the district during special religious events and festivals.