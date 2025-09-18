Uttarakhand: Cloudburst strikes Chamoli, six buildings collapse, several reported missing

Chamoli cloudburst news: Around six houses were buried under debris and mud in Kuntari Lagafali ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandanagar in the Chamoli district on Thursday, officials said. “So far, six Chamoli buildings have collapsed. It is feared that 10 persons are trapped, including women and children,” a NDRF official said. The NDRF, SDRF and district administration have rushed teams for relief and search operations. Teams of doctors were also sent to the site including a team by the CMO. “3 x 108 ambulances have been sent to the site for relief and rescue operations,” the official added.

Chamoli DMC further added, “The administration is monitoring the ground situation and relief/ rescue operations are being conducted on Uttarakhand natural disaster. People are in a state of panic and there are apprehensions that more people might be trapped under the debris.

Of the 10 people feared missing, eight are from Kuntari Lagafali and include Kunwar Singh (42), wife Kanta Devi (38), their two sons Vikas and Vishal (10), Narendra Singh (40), Jagdamba Prasad (70), Bhaga Devi (6) and Deveshwari Devi (65), while two from Dhurma village – Guman Singh (75) and Mamta Devi (38).

Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was hit by Uttarakhand cloudburst that triggered flash floods and landslides on Thursday. The development comes just a many days after several corridor of Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall and rainstorm. On Tuesday, heavy downfall extorted annihilation in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Nainital and Pithoragarh sections, killing 15 people, leaving 16 others missing and stranding nearly 900 people.

Heavy rains in Chamoli continued in the sections indeed as NDRF, SDRF and fire squad labor force managed to void the maturity of the stranded people. Water position in several gutters has been rising, leading to cataracts. The Tons (Tamsa) River has flooded the famous Tapkeshwar Temple in Dehradun.