Vaishnaw flags 4 major challenges faced by news media

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has spotlighted four critical challenges facing news media, calling for greater accountability and fairness from Big Tech. Speaking at an event organised by the Press Council of India in Delhi to mark the National Press Day, the Union Minister listed fake news, algorithmic bias, artificial intelligence, and fair compensation as the top concerns.

Vaishnaw said that platforms do not verify information posted online, because of which “false and misleading information” floods all platforms. He called on online platforms and Big Tech to combat misinformation and protect democracy.

“The rapid spread of fake news is a big threat not only to the media because it undermines trust but it’s also a big threat to democracy,” he stated.

Vaishnaw also proposed revisiting the ‘Safe Harbour’ provision, which shields social media intermediaries like Meta, X, Telegram from liability for user-generated content. He argued that the provision, developed in the 1990s, may no longer be suitable given the widespread reach and influence of digital media. “With our diverse society, we have to be extra careful. Our country has many sensitivities which do not exist in the countries where these platforms originate. Therefore, if the circumstances are different, shouldn’t there be different metrics for the platforms? Shouldn’t there be more responsibility on the platforms?” he asked.

Currently, under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, platforms enjoy immunity against legal prosecution for content posted by users. Removing or altering the ‘Safe Harbour’ clause would make these platforms directly accountable for user content, stripping them of their legal immunity.

Vaishnaw warned that algorithms driving digital platforms often prioritise content that maximises engagement by amplifying sensational or divisive narratives. This dynamic, he claimed, poses societal risks and necessitates solutions that balance engagement with ethical considerations.

“In a country as diverse as India, misinformation and such algorithmic bias can have serious social consequences which we have seen in multiple instances. This approach in my opinion is irresponsible and dangerous for our society,” he said.

With news consumption shifting rapidly to digital platforms, traditional media outlets face financial strain, the Union Minister remarked. Addressing this economic imbalance between traditional and digital media, he called for fair compensation for conventional content creators. “The efforts made by the conventional media in creating content need to be fairly and suitably compensated,” Vaishnaw said.

On the issue of artificial intelligence, Vaishnaw expressed concern over the ethical and economic implications of AI-generated content. “AI models today can generate creative content based on vast datasets they are trained on. But what happens to the rights and recognition of the original creators who contributed to that data? Are they being compensated or acknowledged for their work? This is not just an economic issue; it is an ethical one too,” he noted. Vaishnaw urged stakeholders to transcend political divides and engage in open debates and collaborative efforts to address these challenges.