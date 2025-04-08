Value his positive sentiments towards our vibrant ties: Jaishankar welcomes Dubai Crown Prince

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, as he arrived in India on Tuesday for his first official visit to the country.

Taking to social media platform X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar posted on Tuesday, "Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed, at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties."

This marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations as it is Sheikh Hamdan’s first official visit to India in his current capacity as the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior government officials, and top business leaders, the visit highlights the growing ties between India and the UAE.

During his visit, the Crown Prince will engage in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a working lunch for him, as well as EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

These discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including Defence, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Following his time in Delhi, the Crown Prince will travel to Mumbai, where he will take part in a business roundtable with leading industrialists and businessmen from both nations. This interaction is aimed at boosting India-UAE economic and commercial relations, particularly in both traditional and emerging sectors.

"Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India's commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. Majority of India's around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE reside and work in Dubai. The visit of His Highness the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multifaceted ties with Dubai," read a statement issued by the MEA.

EAM Jaishankar had personally extended the invitation to Sheikh Hamdan during his recent visit to the UAE in January 2025, further solidifying the diplomatic rapport between the two nations.