Vamsi remembers grandpa in his UN assembly speech

Member of Parliament Vamsi Gaddam Padapally said he is honoured to represent India at the UN General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary delegation. In his first international speech, Vamsi r membered his grandfather, Kaka Venkatswamy garu, who once represented India at the ILO in Geneva. ‘Decades later, with the blessings of the people of Peddapalli, I stand here continuing that legacy for India, on the global stage’.