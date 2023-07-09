Live
- ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title
- FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing post sparks row in MP
- LG forwards proposal to MHA for extension of GPAA act to Delhi
- Jaishankar terms Tanzania visit 'productive'
- Nadda holds six hour meeting with southern states BJP presidents. Likelyt to chantge Karnataka and Kerala state presidents
- Biden on Europe visit amid questions over NATO unity, munition to Ukraine
- 21-kg of dry ganja seized
- Governors have can speak on politics says Puducherry Guv
- Heavy rains: 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted, says Northern Railways
- Delhi govt issues flood warning
Vegetable Sellers Hire Bouncers in UP
Highlights
The rising prices of tomatoes are not only burning holes in consumers’ pockets but are also generating employment for bouncers as vendors apprehend trouble from irate customers.
Varanasi ( UP): The rising prices of tomatoes are not only burning holes in consumers’ pockets but are also generating employment for bouncers as vendors apprehend trouble from irate customers.
Varanasi vegetable vendor Ajay Fauji has hired bouncers for his security because, he claims, that some customers become violent while buying tomatoes.
“The tomato prices are too high and people become violent at times. They start arguing and even use bad language. Since we do not want any trouble of disturbance at the shop, I have hired bouncers,” he said.
Tomatoes are selling between Rs 160 and 180 per kg and people are buying smaller quantities like 100 gms to fit the staple into their budgets.
