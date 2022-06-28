  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Veteran CPI-M leader T.Sivadasa Menon dead at 90

Veteran CPI-M leader and former Finance Minister T.Sivadasa Menon
x

Veteran CPI-M leader and former Finance Minister T.Sivadasa Menon

Highlights

Veteran CPI-M leader and former Finance Minister T.Sivadasa Menon passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday, party sources said. He was 90.

Veteran CPI-M leader and former Finance Minister T.Sivadasa Menon passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday, party sources said. He was 90.

Menon, a teacher by profession, had quit his job in 1986 and plunged into full time politics.

He won three times from the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district and was a State Minister on two occasions from 1987-91 and from 1996-2001 when he was State Minister for Excise and Finance.

On both the occasions he was part of the E.K.Nayanar cabinet.

He breathed his last at a hospital following age-related ailments.

Known for his soft behaviour, Menon was always approached by junior legislators for advice.

Condolences have started to pour in from various quarters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X