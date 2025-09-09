Vice President Election 2025: CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy, Results Expected Tonight

The election to choose India’s next Vice President began on Tuesday morning in the new Parliament building, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting the first vote. Polling started at 10 am and will continue until 5 pm, after which counting is scheduled. The results are expected by late evening.

This high-stakes election has turned into a straight contest between NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, and NDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. The vacancy arose after Jagdeep Dhankhar unexpectedly resigned on July 21, citing health reasons, nearly two years before the end of his term.

The electoral college strength stands at 781, with six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes. Based on numbers, the NDA appears to enjoy a clear edge with the support of 425 MPs, while the Opposition bloc has 324 MPs behind its candidate.

Strong Positions from Both Camps

NDA’s Confidence: BJP leaders including Anurag Thakur, PP Chaudhary, and Pralhad Joshi have expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan’s win, predicting a “thumping majority.” Many believe cross-voting from Opposition MPs could further strengthen the NDA’s tally.

Opposition’s Hope: INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have rallied behind Sudershan Reddy, describing the election as an “ideological battle” to defend the Constitution. Congress leader Imran Masood even termed it an election to “save the soul of the nation.”

Key Political Developments

* AIADMK confirmed its support for Radhakrishnan, calling it an honour for Tamil Nadu.

* The Shiromani Akali Dal boycotted the election, citing lack of relief measures for Punjab flood victims.

* The BRS also stayed away from the poll, accusing the Centre of undermining federal values.

* Meanwhile, Congress attacked YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting the NDA candidate, calling it a betrayal driven by “fear of CBI cases.”

Candidate Profiles

CP Radhakrishnan (NDA): A veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan is known as a soft-spoken leader with deep RSS roots. He was elected to the Lok Sabha twice (1998, 1999) and has been serving as Maharashtra Governor since 2024.

B Sudershan Reddy (INDIA bloc): A former Supreme Court judge who retired in 2011, Reddy is remembered for several landmark rulings, including declaring Salwa Judum unconstitutional. Leaders backing him highlight his “dotless career” and judicial integrity.

The Larger Stakes

While the Vice President serves as the second-highest constitutional authority in the country and also chairs the Rajya Sabha, this election is being seen as a test of strength between the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming political battles.

With NDA holding the numerical edge, Radhakrishnan is widely tipped to win. However, the Opposition is banking on conscience voting and last-minute surprises. All eyes are now on the evening, when India will know who takes charge as the 15th Vice President of the Republic.