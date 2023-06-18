  • Menu
Vietnamese Defence Minister to Meet Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs meet with Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang (File Pic)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang on Monday with a focus on further boosting...

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang on Monday with a focus on further boosting bilateral defence ties and reviewing the situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness.

The Vietnamese defence minister will begin his two-day visit to India on Sunday.

"The visiting dignitary will hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on June 19 to carry forward the India-Vietnam defence cooperation," the defence ministry said.

