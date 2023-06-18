Vietnamese Defence Minister to Meet Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang on Monday with a focus on further boosting bilateral defence ties and reviewing the situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness.

The Vietnamese defence minister will begin his two-day visit to India on Sunday.

"The visiting dignitary will hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on June 19 to carry forward the India-Vietnam defence cooperation," the defence ministry said.