Live
- A blend of science, spirituality and literature
- Speed walking pace can prevent metabolic diseases
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- Studying abroad: A path to becoming a changemaker
- HC permits KTR to appear before ACB along with advocate today
- An icon of excellence in archery for nexgen
- 6 killed in Tirupati devotees stampede
- Green Hydrogen Hub set to create 57K jobs
- CWC seeks details on AP’s Godavari-Banakacharla linkage project
- A Towering Leader
Just In
Villagers in Maha face sudden hair loss
Buldhana: People from several villages in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district have complained of sudden hair loss leading to baldness within a few days,...
Buldhana: People from several villages in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district have complained of sudden hair loss leading to baldness within a few days, prompting the authorities to initiate testing of local water sources for possible contamination. A health department team started a survey in the villages after the matter came to light. It has begun medical treatment of the affected people, Shegaon health officer Dr Deepali Bahekar told reporters.
As many as 30 persons from Kalvad, Bondgaon and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka were found suffering from the hair loss problem and baldness during the survey conducted by the zilla parishad’s health department, officials said.
The department has started medical treatment of the patients as per the symptoms, and the advice from skincare specialists is also being taken, Bahekar said on Tuesday.