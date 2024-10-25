Violence, terrorism unacceptable in civilised society: Priyanka offers condolences to families of soldiers martyred in J&K attack

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi on Friday expressed her condolences to the families of soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area.

Taking this to her social media handle on X, the Congress General Secretary wrote in a post, "The news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilised society. No amount of condemnation is enough for this," she added.

In a major terrorist attack, two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed and three other soldiers were injured when an Army vehicle came under fire in J&K's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that terrorists fired at a vehicle of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Nagin Chowk of Botapathri area near Gulmarg ski resort in the evening.

"Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed and three soldiers were injured in this attack. The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the area," an official said.

Thursday's attack on an Army vehicle comes in from a usually militancy-free area of the Valley. Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri are thronged by tourists and the place has been a choice destination for nature lovers.

In an earlier update, the Baramulla police had said that "some exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists" in the Bootapathri sector, around Nagin post and further details will be shared after verifying facts.

Search Operations continued on Friday in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg hours after terrorists attacked the Army vehicle.

Terrorist attacks in J&K have been on the uptick since the peaceful and successful conduct of the Assembly polls recently.

Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured a non-local labourer in Tral area of J&K’s Pulwama district. Officials said that unidentified terrorists shot & injured a non-local labourer identified as Pritam Singh of Uttar Pradesh in Batgund village of Tral tehsil of Pulwama district.

Earlier, on Sunday seven people including six non-locals and a local doctor were killed and four others were injured in a terrorist attack on a labourers’ camp in J&K’s Ganderbal district.



