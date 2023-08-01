Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured

Haryana's Nuh district witnessed a violent outbreak as mobs tried to hinder a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, leading to four deaths and more than 30 injuries, including several policemen. The mobs resorted to stone pelting and arson, causing cars to be set on fire. Officials report that's Nuh district witnessed a violent outbreak as mobs tried to hinder aprocession, leading to four deaths and more than 30 injuries, including several policemen. The mobs resorted to stone pelting and arson, causing cars to be set on fire.

In response, authorities have strengthened security measures around religious places to maintain peace and safety. Additionally, the police and administration are holding meetings with prominent community members to ensure a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, the clash between two groups in Nuh district resulted in the unfortunate death of two home guards, Neeraj and Gursevak, who were stationed at Khedali Daula police station. Additionally, around a dozen policemen sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.

The conflict ensued when the mob launched an attack on police teams traveling from Gurugram to Mewat. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the clash and address any underlying issues that may have contributed to the confrontation.

Additionally, the Nuh Deputy Commissioner has made an appeal to the public to maintain peace and has confirmed the successful rescue of all stranded individuals. As a precautionary measure, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Nuh district.

On Monday evening, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar stated, "The police are currently investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for three days, and Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have also been issued. We urge everyone to maintain peace. All stranded individuals have been safely rescued, and the situation has returned to normal in the district."

Regarding the internet suspension, the Haryana Government has officially notified that the action was taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms. The step aims to counteract potential mobilization of agitators and demonstrators who may resort to violent activities, causing harm to life and public and private properties through arson, vandalism, and other means. The order specifically suspends mobile internet services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Nuh district in Haryana State.