Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured

- A violent outbreak occurred in Haryana's Nuh district as mobs attempted to obstruct a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, resulting in four fatalities and injuring more than 30, including policemen.
- Authorities have reinforced security measures around religious sites and are engaging with community leaders to maintain peace.
In response, authorities have strengthened security measures around religious places to maintain peace and safety. Additionally, the police and administration are holding meetings with prominent community members to ensure a peaceful environment.
According to officials, violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh district when mobs attempted to obstruct a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, resulting in four fatalities and injuring over 30 individuals, including several policemen. The mobs engaged in stone pelting and arson, setting cars ablaze.
To maintain peace and security, authorities have enhanced security measures around religious sites. The police and administration are conducting meetings with influential community members to ensure tranquility.
Meanwhile, the clash between two groups in Nuh district resulted in the unfortunate death of two home guards, Neeraj and Gursevak, who were stationed at Khedali Daula police station. Additionally, around a dozen policemen sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.
The conflict ensued when the mob launched an attack on police teams traveling from Gurugram to Mewat. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the clash and address any underlying issues that may have contributed to the confrontation.
Additionally, the Nuh Deputy Commissioner has made an appeal to the public to maintain peace and has confirmed the successful rescue of all stranded individuals. As a precautionary measure, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Nuh district.
On Monday evening, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar stated, "The police are currently investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for three days, and Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have also been issued. We urge everyone to maintain peace. All stranded individuals have been safely rescued, and the situation has returned to normal in the district."
Regarding the internet suspension, the Haryana Government has officially notified that the action was taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms. The step aims to counteract potential mobilization of agitators and demonstrators who may resort to violent activities, causing harm to life and public and private properties through arson, vandalism, and other means. The order specifically suspends mobile internet services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Nuh district in Haryana State.