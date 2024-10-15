Violent protest in Bihar's Sitamarhi after two killed during idol immersion

Patna: Violent protest occurred in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Tuesday after two persons, stabbed during the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol, succumbed.

Angry people of Dheng village, under the jurisdiction of the Suppi police station in the district, took to the streets, blocked the road and burnt tyres.

They demanded justice and the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

As the violent protest erupted in the village, the district police deployed additional forces in the region.

The authorities are investigating the incident to prevent further escalation and maintain peace.

"On Monday evening, while one group was returning from the immersion ceremony at the river, tensions flared again, leading to another verbal confrontation with the other group. The situation escalated when representatives from both sides attempted to resolve the matter, resulting in a violent altercation that caused injuries. Both the sides were involved in attacking each other with knives," according to Ram Krishna, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sitamarhi (Sadar).

"In the incident, two people, identified as Talewar Sahani (50) and Bharat Sahani (55), were seriously injured. Both victims were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Sitamarhi where they succumbed due to multiple stab injuries," Ram Krishna said.

The clash stemmed from a verbal dispute between two groups that had erupted during an orchestra event a few days earlier.

Ram Krishna claimed that the district police had detained 20 people in connection with the incident and registered an FIR at the Suppi police station of murder under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police have assured the public that the investigation is underway, and appropriate measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.