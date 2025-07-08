  • Menu
Viral ₹1 Crore Full-Stack Tech Lead Job in Bangalore – No Degree or Resume Required

Highlights

Smallest AI is hiring a full-stack tech lead in Bangalore with a ₹1 crore CTC. No college degree or resume needed. Just skill, experience, and code.

Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, made headlines with a bold tech hiring post — no degree, no resume, just raw skill. Offering a one crore CTC, this role is all about what you can actually build.

Hiring: Full-Stack Tech Lead

Location: Bangalore, Indiranagar

CTC: 1 Crore INR (60 Lakh fixed plus 40 Lakh in ESOPs)

Start Date: Immediate

Tech Stack: Next.js, Python, React.js

Work Mode: In-office, 5 days a week (some flexibility)

Type: Hands-on developer role, not a manager position

Experience: Minimum 4 to 5 years

Resume and degrees not required:

College degree: Not required

Resume: Not needed

Bonus: Experience scaling systems from zero to one hundred

How to Apply:

Write a short 100-word introduction about yourself

Include links to your best work

Send it to [email protected]

Use the subject line: Cracked Full Stack Lead

