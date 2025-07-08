Live
Viral ₹1 Crore Full-Stack Tech Lead Job in Bangalore – No Degree or Resume Required
Smallest AI is hiring a full-stack tech lead in Bangalore with a ₹1 crore CTC. No college degree or resume needed. Just skill, experience, and code.
Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, made headlines with a bold tech hiring post — no degree, no resume, just raw skill. Offering a one crore CTC, this role is all about what you can actually build.
Hiring: Full-Stack Tech Lead
Location: Bangalore, Indiranagar
CTC: 1 Crore INR (60 Lakh fixed plus 40 Lakh in ESOPs)
Start Date: Immediate
Tech Stack: Next.js, Python, React.js
Work Mode: In-office, 5 days a week (some flexibility)
Type: Hands-on developer role, not a manager position
Experience: Minimum 4 to 5 years
Resume and degrees not required:
College degree: Not required
Resume: Not needed
Bonus: Experience scaling systems from zero to one hundred
How to Apply:
Write a short 100-word introduction about yourself
Include links to your best work
Send it to [email protected]
Use the subject line: Cracked Full Stack Lead