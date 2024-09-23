Virendra Sachdeva slams Atishi for empty chair 'stunt', calls it 'mockery of the Constitution'

New Delhi: BJP's Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Atishi for placing an empty chair next to her own in the honour of party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying it is a "mockery of the Constitution".



Atishi, who was sworn in on Saturday, took charge on Monday. In a symbolic gesture, she left the CM's chair empty and chose to sit on a different chair. Her action has drawn criticism from several leaders of the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva said that according to the Constitution, there are norms and dignity of the Constitutional post which need to be followed.

"But, Delhi CM has tarnished Delhi's image today. If all this drama was to be done, then there was no need to take the oath," he contended.

The Delhi BJP President hit out at Atishi for being busy cleaning Kejriwal's image, saying: "She wants to put the tag of honesty on a corrupt person who has been released on bail which is not possible. The drama you are doing is wrong that you will put 'Khadau' in the honour of Kejriwal. Nowadays, Ramleela is being held everywhere in Delhi. I will tell them if there is Ramleela of corruption, then call these AAP leaders."

Sachdeva also posed several questions to the AAP leaders, asking: "If she (Atishi) does not sit on the chair, who will work for Delhi? You have started doing drama from the first day."

He strongly criticised Atishi for not speaking about the issues Delhi is facing right now. "Instead of doing all this drama, you should speak about the increased electricity prices and, how people will get clean drinking water and who will pay for it. Drains are not being cleaned, and 10,000 marshals have been removed."

He also asserted that the AAP government is cheating, and fooling the people of Delhi with these sort of dramas.