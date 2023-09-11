Wait for some time, PoK will automatically merge with India: V K Singh

Jaipur: Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways retired general V.K Singh on Monday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will automatically merge with India after some time.

“Wait for some time, the PoK will automatically merge with India,” Singh in Dausa, Rajasthan responded after he was asked about the demands of PoK Shia Muslims to open the roads to India.

On the success of the G20, the minister said: “The G-20 event has been successful. Such an organised event has never happened before. Around 200 meetings were organised in 60 cities of the country.”

He said that other countries too have praised India for organising such a successful event.

“India has achieved a big victory in the collective manifesto issued in the conference. The world was divided on many issues including Ukraine, but with the wisdom of Prime Minister Modi, we all together have found a way out that no country had any objection to,” the minister said while addressing a press conference at BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Dausa.

He said that the formation of the Biofuel Alliance and the corridor from India to Europe will pave the way for India's economic progress.

“Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also welcomed the joint declaration of G-20,” he said.

On the question about the BJP’s chief minister face in the state, he said that wherever elections are held, BJP does not declare the chief minister face but contests elections only on the charisma of the Prime Minister.

“Everyone should assume that the party will give opportunity to such leaders who are good, useful and on whom the public has confidence,” he said.