Waqf Bill: ‘All complaints, amendments included’

New Delhi : Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, responded to the Opposition’s concerns on Monday regarding the committee’s meetings and the Bill’s progress and said that all complaints and amendments have been included.

In reaction to comments by leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Sanjay Singh, who criticised the government for not addressing their concerns, Pal dismissed these claims, calling them baseless.

Speaking about the ongoing deliberations, Pal clarified, “The Opposition’s statements regarding the JPC meetings and the board are entirely unnecessary. They are making frivolous claims. Regarding the allegations from Owaisi and Sanjay Singh that the government is not listening to them, I want to make it clear that all the complaints and amendments they submitted in writing have been included in the discussions.”

Pal also mentioned that the next meeting of the JPC will be scheduled by the Lok Sabha Speaker. “The Speaker will decide when the next meeting will take place, and the Chairman has already been informed about this.