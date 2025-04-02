Waqf Bill in LS today

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between a government determined to push it through and an Opposition united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC) — which includes leaders from all major parties — chaired by Speaker Om Birla, agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after taking the sense of the House. The early signs of a likely raucous debate between the treasury and Opposition benches over the Bill were visible during the meeting as the Congress and several other Opposition INDIA bloc members walked out of the meeting, accusing the government of stifling their voice.

However, the political heat and length of the debate are unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that their voices were being ignored and said Opposition parties wanted more time to debate and the House to take up more issues, including the situation in Manipur and the row over electors' photo identity cards (EPIC).

Rijiju said several parties wanted four to six hours of debate, while those from the Opposition demanded 12 hours. He noted that the allotted period of eight hours could be extended if the House felt so on Wednesday. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a sharp critic of the Bill, told reporters that he would put forth his view during the debate to show how "unconstitutional" it is.

This Bill is aimed at curbing the religious freedom of Muslims, he alleged, adding that people would teach NDA allies like TDP and JD(U) a lesson. Some major BJP allies like the TDP, Janata Dal (United) and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ramvilas) had initially expressed reservations over some aspects of the Bill but have come around to offering their support after the joint committee of Parliament adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources said.

While the numbers game is more even in the Rajya Sabha, it is still in favour of the NDA. The Upper House is expected to take up the Bill for passage after it gets the nod of the Lok Sabha. After the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, the Church of Bharat on Tuesday extended its support to the Bill, boosting the government's efforts to dispel the bid to portray the proposed law as its alleged larger anti-minority agenda.