Warships on high alert: Navy intensifies ops in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: Indian Navy warships have been placed on high alert against any 'unusual activity' in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Defence sources said on Thursday. Extensive exercises are being carried out in its Exclusive Economic Zone in the Arabian Sea, including multiple anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile firings.

"Indian Navy is carrying out exercises in the Arabian Sea extensively in its Exclusive Economic Zone. Warships are on alert against any unusual activity. Multiple anti-ship and anti-aircraft firings have been conducted in the area in recent times. Indian Coast Guard vessels are also deployed in forward areas near the International Maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast. Indian Navy is strengthening presence in the entire area of responsibility in the region," the sources said.

The drills come at a time when India and Pakistan witness tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow. Earlier, the naval forces took to X and shared multiple videos and images of the drills showing missiles being launched from the warships. "Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," said the Indian Navy in an online post.