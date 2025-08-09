Water level in Yamuna closer to danger level

New Delhi: The Yamuna river continues to swell in the national capital, triggering concerns of flooding in low-lying areas along its banks. According to the latest report from the Flood Control and Irrigation Department, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.10 meters at 8 a.m. dangerously close to the warning mark.

Authorities have warned that if the water level rises further, it could surpass the danger mark, posing a serious flood threat to nearby settlements. Residents have been advised to stay away from the riverbanks and to keep livestock away from the area as a precautionary measure. Upstream, 24,613 cusecs of water have been released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana. While this is lower than the volume released in recent days, continued rainfall in upper catchment areas may drive levels higher in the coming hours.