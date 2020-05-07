WB government sprays disinfectant on migrants

Kolkata: Disinfectant was sprayed on people who reached West Bengal by the 'Shramik special train' from Rajasthan on Tuesday. The train was carrying around 1188 people, mainly migrant workers, from Rajasthan's Ajmer.

The people who arrived at Dankuni Railway Station in Hooghly were screened at the railway station and were sprayed with a disinfectant. "They are being sent to their respective home after a health check-up. 64 buses and 42 small vehicles have been placed for the purpose," West Bengal Police had informed on Tuesday.