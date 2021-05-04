We stand by 2.28 Crore voters who believed in us: BJP

New Delhi: Amid reports of violence against its supporters allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, the BJP on Tuesday pledged that the party will stand with those who believed in it.

Addressing a virtual press conference BJP Spokesperson, Dr Sambit Patra said, "We are the main Opposition party in Bengal today and we are taking this pledge today - we are standing by the 2.28 crore voters of Bengal who believed in us."



"2.28 crore Bengalis voted for the BJP, is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata Banerjee led TMC government take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?" he asked.



Patra claimed that the situation in West Bengal is unbelievable. "We have never witnessed such scenes in India's electoral history. Bengal is burning. There should be graciousness after winning polls. However, the violence being perpetrated in Bengal is painful and saddening," Patra said.



In a message to BJP workers, Patra said, "The party stands in strength with you. It will come to you and support you in this hour of crisis. BJP National President J.P. Nadda Ji will personally visit them, the same Nadda Ji, who was attacked by TMC goons earlier."



Referring to violence unleashed against women supporters of the saffron party, Patra said, "Mamata Ji - you've won and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who are being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?



BJP leader Anirban Ganguly said that whatever TMC is doing is very close to Nazi Germany's fascism and this is a fascist government.



"Such incidents do not take place in a democratic government. Where is Arvind Kejriwal Ji, Sharad Pawar Ji today? Why are they silent today about the people of Bengal," Ganguly asked.



Ganguly further asked, "People who voted for the TMC in Bengal, look into your conscience and answer this - whatever is happening in Bengal, is it right? Is this situation good? Is this the 'Khela' TMC and Mamata Didi was talking about?"



He claimed that several BJP workers are getting anonymous phone calls that are mostly death threats. "Bengal Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim had also said that after elections are over and Central forces leave the state, we will take care of everyone. Several BJP karyakartas have had to leave their houses in Bolpur, Birbhum and other constituencies for their safety. They're spending their days in fear," Ganguly alleged.





