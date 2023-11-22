West Bengal Government Announces Dissolution Of Adani Ports' Tajpur Deep Sea Port Proposa

The West Bengal government has decided to nullify the Letter of Intent (LoI) granted to Adani Ports last year for the development of the Tajpur deep sea port. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the Bengal Global Business Summit, surprised attendees by revealing the state's intention to reopen the tender process, inviting fresh bids for the Rs 25,000-crore Tajpur deep sea port project.

In her announcement, Banerjee stated that the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur is ready for participation in the tender, projecting an investment of approximately Rs 25,000 crore. This development raises questions about the fate of the project that Adani Group had initially intended to undertake, as the LoI dissolution comes amid the ongoing cash-for-query controversy involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Notably, last year, Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani received the LoI from Banerjee in Kolkata, two months after Gautam Adani's announcement of investments worth Rs 10,000 crore at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022. However, this year, the Adani Group was notably absent from the state government's business event. The decision to dissolve the LoI coincides with the backdrop of the controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra, who faces allegations of accepting bribes related to questioning in Parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moitra vehemently denies the allegations and is currently facing recommendations for expulsion from Lok Sabha.