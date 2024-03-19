What did you do in 5 yrs? AAP leader asks BJP MPs

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday asked the BJP what its MPs had done in the last 10 years for the national capital and dared them to release a white paper on it.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Where were the MPs in the last 10 years when they were needed in Delhi? They must put forth a white paper before Delhiites.” Bharadwaj posed seven questions to the BJP MPs, all but one of whom have been replaced for the coming fray. Sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East will be contesting from the same seat in the general election.

“In 2017-18, many shops were sealed and businesses were closed. In Defence Colony, a video of an old man pleading with MCD not to seal their shop his shop emerged.

The Delhi Health Minister also pointed out that the DDA and the Land and Development Office have been carrying out demolition in Delhi.

“What did they do? Delhi Traffic Police comes under the Centre. Today the condition is such that a woman was dragged in Kanjhawala on New Year’s eve for 20 kilometres. Where were BJP MPs at that time. “Rapes and murders are always in news.

There are drugs being sold in Greater Kailash and CR Park. Everyone talks about them. What are the police doing?” he asked. The minister recalled the second wave of Covid-19 when there was a shortage of oxygen. “When there was an oxygen shortage, did they get oxygen from the Centre? The MPs were not there at that time.