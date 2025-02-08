What to say on Kejriwal's doom: Gaurav Bhatia on AAP's setback in Delhi polls

New Delhi : BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a dig at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying he won't comment on the person who saw his political decline on Saturday.

Slamming Kejriwal, the BJP leader said the AAP Convenor came to power promising to eradicate corruption but became synonymous with it.

Taking potshots at Kejriwal, he said: "The one who came to stem the VIP culture was enjoying in a jacuzzi in 'Sheesh Mahal' and formulating a liquor policy announcing 'buy one, get one free' booze."

Upping the ante against the AAP Convenor, he said: "During COVID-19, people needed vaccines, oxygen and hospital beds, which were being provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Kejriwal was busy with his friends formulating the liquor policy."

Kejriwal has no right to be in politics, he remarked.

Thanking the people of Delhi for the huge mandate to the BJP, he said: "PM Modi resides in the hearts of Delhi people and the people of Delhi reside in the heart of PM Modi. Delhi will soon become the world's best capital."

Mounting the attack on Kejriwal, he said: "They are the people who did corruption in Delhi Transport Corporation buses, who told our kids that toilets were the classroom, who claimed to weed out corruption but became synonymous with it. His wagon R, muffler, cap disappeared, and after 5 p.m. he will also disappear."

He exuded confidence that the BJP's chief minister will serve the people and take the national Capital to new heights.

Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost from the New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies respectively.

The Election Commission of India's trends indicated that the BJP was leading on 48 seats while the AAP was on 22.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly went to polls on February 5.