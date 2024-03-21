Why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is so confident about himself

Gonda (UP): BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s sprawling home ‘Shakti Bhawan’ in Gonda, is bustling with activity even in his absence.

Singh’s ticket has not yet been announced by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but there is no uncertainty in the air.

Supporters of the six-term MP are confident.

“Chunav to ladna hi hai,” says one of them rather confidently before another supporter asks him to keep quiet.

Singh himself has been overly active on the social media in recent weeks, posting photographs with his grandchildren and presently a ‘family man’ picture of himself.

A little away from Singh’s residence, at a tea kiosk, people are more vocal. “He is sure to win whether he gets a ticket or not. Even if his son Prateek Bhushan contests, victory is sure. That is why no one is worried about the delay. Besides, the Samajwadi Party is waiting with open arms to welcome Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” says the tea stall owner on phone as his ‘boys’ bustle around attending to customers.

The Samajwadi Party has not named a candidate for the Kaiserganj seat yet and the buzz is that the state’s main opposition party is ready to back the 67-year-old wrestler-turned-politician if the BJP chooses to drop him.

His winnability factor makes him an acceptable choice for other parties.

That Singh does not welcome queries from the media about his political future and the status of his case related to sexual harassment, is evident from the several skirmishes he has had in the past few months with media persons.

However, it is also noteworthy that ever since Singh has been facing charges from wrestlers, not a single senior BJP leader has opposed him publicly which confirms the kind of clout he wields within the party.

Political analysts feel that dropping Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, this time, may have an adverse impact on, at least, four to five seats in eastern UP because he enjoys immense influence in the region.