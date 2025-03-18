Why is live streaming of Bengal Assembly proceedings not done: LoP

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday asked why “live-streaming” of different sessions of the West Bengal Assembly is not being done.

“The people can witness sessions of the Assembly proceedings live even in smaller states like Manipur, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. It is only in West Bengal that live streaming is not allowed,” LoP Suvendu Adhikari said.

He was addressing the media at the gate of the Assembly after BJP legislators staged a walk-out when an adjournment motion moved by them on the floor of the House was not admitted by Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay.

According to him, the people of any state have the right to know whether the legislators elected by them are raising their issues on the floor of the House or not.

“Why are the people of West Bengal deprived of that facility? Why is the state government scared of live-streaming?” the LoP questioned.

According to Suvendu Adhikari, the state government is averse to livestreaming because it is not honest about its commitments to the House.

“Our legislators are not allowed to speak on the floor of the House. The adjournment motions are not admitted again and again. Cameras of media persons are not allowed within the House. So we are forced to say what we have to and protest in the matters outside the House every time,” the LoP said.

According to him, the adjournment motions moved by the BJP legislators are not deliberately admitted in the House, since the government knows that its members would have no answers to the points the Opposition MLAs would raise.

Speaking on the occasion, Suvendu Adhikari also said that the budgetary allocations for the state home (police) department have been passed without any discussion on the floor of the House year-after-year since the current Trinamool Congress regime came to power. “It is unprecedented,” the LoP said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is herself in charge of the state home (police) department.



