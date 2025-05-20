'Why PM Modi was not there in our era', Olympic medalist Malleswari shares what changed after 2014

New Delhi: India's first female Olympic medalist, Karnam Malleswari, was left ecstatic and overjoyed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to her sports academy in Haryana's Yamunanagar, and conveyed his best wishes and support in the grooming of aspiring sportspersons at her training institute.

Malleswari, the country's weightlifting icon, on Tuesday shared an instance of the changing dynamics and support apparatus for various sports after 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, and also went to rue as to why the sportsmen of her era didn't have the support of a warm and affable leader like him.

In a video shared by Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, Karnam Malleswari recounts how her request to PM Modi was immediately acknowledged and responded to. She also explains how PM Modi's encouraging words pump up the sportsmen and also how his comforting words mean a lot to them in troubled times.

"Before 2014, athletes chased their dreams in silence - training hard, winning medals, yet receiving little support. Today, PM Modi not only sees their struggles - he stands by them, supports them, and celebrates their spirit," the Modi Story wrote on X.

Sharing her story, Malleswari said, "I wrote a letter to PM Modi, seeking his visit to my Sports Academy in Yamunangar. But I was doubtful about it, given his busy schedule. One Sunday, I received a call from the Prime Minister's Office and was told that my letter had been acknowledged and that he would be meeting me very soon."

"The day I met PM Modi was very special. He not only reassured us of all support but also made us feel comfortable. He touched my forehead and gave us all his blessings," she said, recounting the last month's event.

She further said that before 2014, the sporting fraternity had to struggle a lot, but now the focus on games and sports has seen a 360-degree change.

"PM Modi himself takes the lead, meets sportspersons and pats their back and even consoles them in difficult times. This makes me feel as to -- why there was no leader like PM Modi during our era," she said in the video.

Karnam, a two-time world champion and a two-time Asian Games silver medal winner, holds the distinguished honour of being the first woman from India to win a medal at the Olympics. She bagged the bronze medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

She has been conferred with numerous prestigious awards by the Indian government, including the Arjuna Award (1994), Khel Ratna (1999) and the Padma Shri (1999).