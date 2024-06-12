Live
Will build Bharat as bulwark against terror: Amit Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the new government will take its efforts for India’s security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency and Naxalism.
After taking charge of the Union Home Ministry for the second consecutive term, Shah also said the ministry under him remains committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been. “Under the stewardship of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I reassumed charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs today.
