Will celebrate with jalebis on all Maharashtra seats: Haryana CM's swipe at Rahul

Mumbai: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led NDA was headed for a thumping victory in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and also promised a mega ‘jalebi celebration’ on all 288 seats of the state.

“Jalebis will be made in all Maharashtra constituencies,” Saini said exuding confidence about big Mahayuti win in Maharashtra.

Haryana CM’s jalebi jibe was targeted at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the latter attempted to turn it into a poll pitch during Haryana Assembly elections.

The jalebi joke is related to a rally in Gohana, Haryana, where Rahul Gandhi praised a local jalebi shop, suggesting its jalebis should be sold nationwide and even exported. After the BJP’s unexpected victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, the party distributed jalebis, using Gandhi’s comments to mock the Congress party’s defeat.

Besides prediction a landslide victory, the Haryana CM slammed the Congress-led MahaVikas Agadhi alliance for pursuing ‘divisive’, caste-based and dynastic politics.

“The Congress promotes caste-based and dynastic politics posing a threat to society and state. Maharashtra voters have made up their mind to move ahead with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and re-elect the double-engine government with a huge mandate,” Saini told IANS.

Targeting Congress for promoting ‘divisive’ politics, he said, “We say ‘Ek rahenge, safe rahenge’ (We will be safe if we remain united) whereas the Congress pursues ‘batnege-katnege ki politics’ (politics of division and violence)”.

He held Congress party responsible for country’s partition and also recalled the miseries of millions of people who suffered displacement.

He slammed the Congress for adopting softer approach against terror and blamed it for the loss of lives of security personnel in terror attacks.

“The Mahayuti government has worked for all sections of society, benefiting the poor, women, farmers and the youth,” CM Saini said.

“While we serve people with the objective of welfare for all – whether Hindu or Muslim, a Prime Minister from the Congress announced from the stage that the minorities have the first right to use the nation’s resources. But our PM says that the first right to use resources is that of the poor,” said Saini.

Assembly elections to pick 288 new legislators are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.