Will file Rs 50-cr defamation suit each against Kejriwal, Mann: Parvesh

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said he will file Rs 50 crore defama-tion suit each against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for levelling “false allegations against” and claiming he called Punjabis a “threat” to the country. Verma said if he wins the cases, he plans to use the money for development work in his New Delhi constituency, from where he is contesting the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged at a press conference that Verma has called Punjabis a “threat” to the country by saying that “vehicles from Punjab are seen in Delhi (campaigning for AAP) and no one knew who were sitting inside them... and that it was a threat ahead of Republic Day on January 26”. Responding to the charges, the BJP leader said, “I don’t need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community.”

Verma accused Kejriwal of resorting to “lies” out of frustration over his party’s “imminent defeat.” Verma said, “I have complained to the police and the Elec-tion Commission that in the past few days, thousands of cars from Punjab have entered Delhi.

The Punjab CM, and AAP’s ministers and legislators have come in those cars to campaign for the AAP. I don’t have a problem with their campaign but they are influencing voters by distributing Chinese CCTV cameras, liquor and money.

“I am going to file a Rs 100-crore defamation case against kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for making wrong allegations against me. I will use the mon-ey after winning the case for the development of my constituency New Delhi,” Verma said. His office later told PTI, “We are sending a defamation notice of Rs 50 crore each to Kejriwal and Mann.” Verma also criticised Kejriwal for al-legedly hurting Hindu sentiments through his remarks on Lord Ram and Han-uman. “The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on Feb-ruary 8, the lotus will bloom,” he said, referring to the BJP’s election symbol.