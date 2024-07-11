Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Will meet Thackaray, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh in Mumbai: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will separately meet Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during her two-day trip to Mumbai to attend the marriage function of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will separately meet Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during her two-day trip to Mumbai to attend the marriage function of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.
"I will meet Uddhav Thackeray, whom I have not met for quite some time, there tomorrow. I will have political discussions with him. I will also go to the residence of Sharad Pawar and meet him. I heard that Akhilesh Yadav will be there. I will also meet him. I will be coming back to Kolkata on Saturday," she told media persons while leaving for Mumbai.
However, she did not specify the subjects of her discussion with the three other regional party leaders.
The Chief Minister lambasted a section of the media for allegedly creating negative propaganda against her party by bringing some old videos regarding mob violence just before the bypolls for four Assembly constituencies in the state on Wednesday. "This was done deliberately to create false propaganda before the polls. Even an event of 2021 was highlighted. I might adopt legal steps against such things," she said.